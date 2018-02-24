Yukon students to stage ‘Guys and Dolls’

Yukon High School’s combined fine arts department will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” March 1 through March 3 at the Yukon Fine Arts Auditorium.

The full-scale musical production is an annual event and involves 129 students in the cast, crew and orchestra.

The musical will be under the direction of Mean Poarch.

The classic Broadway singing and orchestration is brought to life with the guidance of Derek Chapin and Darnell Zook using student instrumentalists.

The set construction, props and technical aspects of the show were designed by Wes McAtee and Tony Travis, and executed by students under their leadership.

The cast, crew and orchestra involve students in grades eight through 12.

“Guys and Dolls” is considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy.

It ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950.

It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers.

Frequently revived, the show has been done with numerous all-star casts, including production/concerts featuring Ewan McGregor, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Biel.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy.

Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.

Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown.

“Guys and Dolls” takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and into the sewers of New York.

Eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Frank Loesser’s brassy, immortal score makes the musical a crowd pleaser.