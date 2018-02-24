Yukon city council gives green light to trails’ project

Construction of a new multi-purpose trail that would link State Highway 66 with Vandament could begin later this spring.

The city council, on Tuesday, approved the expenditure of $15,010 for engineering and design work on the almost 1-mile trail.

The trail, which will be 10 feet wide, was one of two trail grants the city applied for last summer through the state Department of Transportation.

The second grant, which would have been used to construct a trail on the south side of State Highway 66 to Frisco Road, was not approved.

The grant, which was approved, is valued at $720,000. It is an 80-20 matching fund grant. The city’s portion of the project is about $120,000.

Officials said Tuesday that because the project is using state and federal highway funds, the state will be responsible for bidding the work.

Mitchell Hort, the director of development services, said the trail will either be concrete or asphalt with concrete curbing. The decision on what type of material will be used has not yet been determined.

It also is not clear when the project will be bid, though officials expect the work to begin in the near future.

The city will use capital improvement funds to cover its costs on the project, said Claudia Krska, who is the city’s grant writer.

The trail will add to the 6.21 miles of trails the city already has in place.

In addition, a trail that will link Lake Overholser and Dickinson Park also is in the process of being constructed. That project is a joint venture with the city of Oklahoma City.

Both trails are part of the city’s master trails plan.

Krshka said the idea behind the master trails plan is to allow residents to get anywhere within the city on a trail or a secondary road.

“It will keep people off the major roads as a venue for walking or biking,” she said previously.

Meanwhile, the city council also voted Tuesday to join the efforts of Bethany, Oklahoma City and Warr Acres to revitalize Route 66.

City Manager Jim Crosby said the project is an effort to beautify the highway, which draws thousands of visitors each year who travel what is known as “The Mother Road.”

Crosby said the cities would work with the state transportation department to clean up the area and work to develop standards for beautification.

The effort focuses on the area between Interstate 44 to about a half-mile west of Frisco Road on Northwest 39 Expressway.