United Way campaign raises $187k

Donors to the United Way of Canadian County came through this year, topping the charitable organization’s goal by more than $12,000.

Dr. Greg Winters, the United Way drive chairman, announced the total of the 2017-18 fundraising effort during a luncheon Friday at 10 West Main.

This year’s goal was $175,000. Winters said residents and businesses actually pledged $187,821.

Carol Plemmons, who leads the agency’s efforts in Canadian County, said the donations came in greater than expected.

“We have much better news. We lost some big companies in last year’s drive. This year, we had a lot people step up and these are some great dollars,” she said.

The additional funds will be spread throughout the 15 partner organizations that benefit from the United Way.

The fundraising effort kicked off in September. Through December, the numbers were coming in low, Plemmons said. However, last minute donations put the United Way over its goal.

“This is great news. There are a lot of people that we will be able to help with these dollars,” Plemmons said.

“All of those dollars will be allocated to the agencies. Many times they ask for more than we can give. We will be able to give more than we have in the past,” she said.

When funding comes in low, the partner agencies have to find other sources for their funding.

The Canadian County United Way provides funds for 15 partner agencies that operate 20 programs.

This year’s partner agencies include: The American Red Cross of Canadian County, Boy Scouts of America — Last Frontier Council, Boys and Girls Clubs of Darlington, C.A.R.T. House, Canadian County 4-H, Canadian County CASA, Center of Family Love, El Reno Blessing Baskets, Girl Scouts — Western Oklahoma, Intervention and Crisis Advocacy Network (ICAN!), Mobile Meals of El Reno, Russell-Murray Hospice, The Salvation Army — Canadian County Service Unit, Youth and Family Services and Yukon Sharing.