Leaving his legacy: Yukon’s Jaxen Gilmore wins 145 pound state title in dominating fashion

Yukon senior Jaxen Gilmore capped off his career with the Miller wrestling program by capturing his second state championship in four years.

Gilmore defeated Mustang’s Tate Picklo in a 16-3 major decision Saturday evening in the 145-pound 6A state championship match at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

“It feels great,” Gilmore said. “I wanted to put myself back on top and go out this way. I’m proud of myself for sticking to it through all of the adversity. Going out as a state champion and dominating both of my state championship matches is a great feeling. It’s really exciting.”

The state title victory gave Gilmore a final record of 34-2 as a senior and a 147-18 record overall in his four years with Yukon wrestling.

“Jaxen did what he is supposed to do because he is a championship wrestler,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “He took care of business. He’s a very calm, cool and collected young man and that showed this year and throughout his four years here. It’s a testament to his hard work from the time he first came into the program to the time he won his second state championship tonight. What a great way to finish.”