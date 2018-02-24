Going for gold: Gilmore, Morris to wrestle for 6A state titles

Yukon wrestling is loaded with tradition but in the Millers’ storied history on the mat they have never had two state champions in one year.

Yukon will have an opportunity to change that Saturday evening when Jaxen Gilmore, at 145 pounds, and Studd Morris, at 106 pounds, will wrestle for 6A state championships at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Gilmore will take on Mustang’s Tate Picklo for the top spot at 145 pounds. It will be the third match between the two grapplers this season.

Gilmore, a senior, and Picklo, a freshman, went up against each other in the annual Yukon/Mustang dual in December with Picklo coming away with the victory by injury default. The two met again in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference 145-pound championship bout, where Gilmore defeated Picklo 7-3 to capture the conference title.

Gilmore has not wasted any time advancing to the state title match. The Yukon senior took on Jenks’ Austin Daniels Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals and pinned the 145 pound Trojan in 59 seconds. Then on Friday evening, Gilmore went up against Sand Springs’ Chris Kirby in the semifinals and made quick work of the 145 pound Sandite getting the fall 29 seconds into the opening period.

Picklo’s path wasn’t as quick as Gilmore’s but the Bronco freshman handled his business in getting to the state championship bout.

He defeated Southmoore’s Ryan Swanson 9-3 in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon and then handled Deer Creek’s Micah Lugafet 11-6 in the semifinals Friday evening.

Gilmore is looking for his second 6A state championship. He won the 138-pound state title as a sophomore. He has also guaranteed himself to be a four-time state placer after taking third at 126 pounds as a freshman and fourth at 145 pounds as a junior.

Morris will take on Sand Springs’ Carter Young for the 106-pound 6A state championship Saturday evening.

Morris defeated Bartlesville’s David Boucher in a 19-7 major decision in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon and then beat Broken Arrow’s Jared Hill 6-3 in the semifinals Friday evening.

Young defeated Deer Creek’s Jason Gilbert in a second-period fall in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon and then beat Mustang’s Keegan Luton 7-1 in the semifinals Friday evening.

Morris, a senior, is going for his first state championship and will be a state placer for the first time.

The 6A state championship round will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Arena. The doors will open at 4 p.m.