City of Yukon agrees to relocate waterline

The relocation of a 24-inch waterline from the city’s leased wells at Will Rogers World Airport will cost about $118,000 more than expected, City Manager Jim Crosby said Tuesday.

The project, which was made necessary by the expansion of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, is expected to cost $618,714.13. The work is being done by Brewer Construction Oklahoma at the same rate as the 2017 concrete and asphalt paving, drainage, water and sewer project rate.

The costs associated with the project will initially be paid by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, but the city must reimburse the agency by June 30, 2019, which is the end of the 2019 fiscal year.

The seven-mile highway expansion is between Interstate 40 and State Highway 15, which is outside of Yukon’s city limits. However, the city’s main waterlines are located in the path of the turnpike and must be moved.

Originally, the project was expected to cost $500,000. However, once the project began, engineers determined the line needed to be longer than expected. That increased the price, Crosby said.

The line is being moved more than 600 feet from its present location. The work is expected to take about 45 days to complete.

Yukon leases several water wells from the Oklahoma City Airport Trust. The water from those wells is mixed with water obtained from Lake Stanley Draper, Crosby said.

Work on the turnpike expansion began earlier this year. It is expected to take about two years to complete and will provide an additional access option from western parts of the metropolitan area into Oklahoma City.