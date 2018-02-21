Yukon wrestling has two regional champs, qualifies six for state tournament

Six Yukon wrestlers qualified for the 6A state wrestling tournament with their performance at the 6A west regional tournament last weekend at Southmoore.

The Millers finished in fifth place as a team in the regional with 144 points. Choctaw took first place with 281.5 points.

Yukon had two wrestlers win regional championships in their respective weight classes. Studd Morris, at 106 pounds and Jaxen Gilmore, at 145 pounds, took first place in their weight divisions.

Morris had a record of 4-0 in the two-day event. He opened the regional with a second period fall against Edmond North’s Connor McBride. Morris then won his second bout with a second-period fall against Putnam City North’s Cooper Britton. In his third match, Morris defeated Choctaw’s Caleb Williams 13-4 and then in the title bout, he defeated Westmoore’s Cooper Evans 9-3.

“Last year, it hurt going 0-2 at state,” Morris said. “I am looking forward to competing at the highest level. I need to keep my mind right and take it one match at a time, I can’t get ahead of myself.”

Gilmore also had a record of 4-0 in the tournament. He defeated Edmond Santa Fe’s Buck Santos with a first-period fall in his first match. Gilmore then pinned Lawton’s Isaac Young in the first period in his second bout. In his third match, Gilmore beat Choctaw’s Chandler Holman with a first period fall and in the title bout, he beat Deer Creek’s Micah Lugafet 11-1.

The Millers had two wrestlers take third place in their specific weight classes at the regional. Kylon Burger, at 126 pounds and Landis Scoon, 152 pounds, placed third in their weight divisions.

Burgert finished the tournament with a 4-1 record. He opened the tournament with a third-period fall against Shawnee’s E.J. Chotkey. Burgert then defeated Westmoore’s Andre Papp with a first-period fall in his second bout. In his third match, Burgert lost to Deer Creek’s Cade Manion 6-4. In his first consolation match, he beat Norman North’s Ethan Martin 9-3 and in the third and fourth-place match, Burgert beat Southmoore’s Joe Reynolds 8-4.

Scoon had a record of 4-1 in the tournament. He opened with a 7-5 win over Putnam City’s Michael Perkins. He then lost to Edmond North’s Kruz Simons in a first-period fall. In his third match, he defeated Khierron Sharp with a first period fall. Scoon then defeated Southmoore’s Joe Stover 7-3. He advanced in his next match after Choctaw’s Jefferson Speer went down with a knee injury and in the third and fourth-place match he defeated Westmoore’s Bryce Corona 3-2.

Yukon had two wrestlers take fourth place in their respective weight classes. Corbin Gordon, at 195 pounds, and Ashton Aldridge, at 285 pounds, took fourth place in their weight divisions.

Gordon finished the tournament with a 3-2 record. He opened the tournament with a bye and then defeated Norman’s Cameron Wolcott 5-2. In his third match, Choctaw’s Easton Rendleman defeated Gordon in a second period fall. Gordon then defeated Norman North’s Branson Pershica in a second period fall and then he lost to Putnam City North’s Vy Cato 1-0 in the third and fourth-place match.

Aldridge had a record of 3-2 in the regional tournament. He opened the regional with a 5-1 win over Lawton’s Romero Blanton. He then defeated Edmond North’s Nick Steward 3-2. In his third match, Aldridge lost to Putnam City’s Christian Arriola in a second-period fall. In his first consolation match, Aldridge beat Shawnee’s Coby Ezell 4-1 and in the third and fourth-place match, he lost to Putnam City North’s Juan Macedo 5-0.

Morris, Gilmore, Burgert, Scoon, Gordon and Aldridge all qualified for the state tournament.

“Getting six state qualifiers this year is pretty good,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “You never know what is going to happen at the state tournament. You have to be ready to go.”

The Millers had two more wrestlers place at the regional tournament in Cooper Mahaffey, at 113 pounds, and Wallace Tilley, at 132 pounds, but they took sixth in their weight classes and only the top five in each class make it to state.

Mahaffey finished the tournament with a 3-3 record. He opened with a loss to Southmoore’s Jake Wright in a first period fall. He then advanced with a bye. Mahaffey then beat Putnam City North’s Rogelio Hernandez 14-0. In his fourth match, he beat Norman North’s Jacob Zimmer 8-6. He lost his next bout in a second period fall to Wright again and in the fifth and sixth-place match, he fell to Westmoore’s Dominic Derr in a first period fall.

Tilley closed the regional tournament with a 3-3 mark. He opened the tournament with a win against Edmond Santa Fe’s Darrius Stewart 9-7. He then lost to Southmoore’s Roarke Simpson 6-4. In his third match, Tilley defeated Brandon Williams with a 16-1 technical fall. He then beat Shawnee’s Jose Cervantes 6-1. Tilley then lost to Edmond Memorial’s Ty Lutze 7-0 and in the fifth and sixth-place match, he lost to Westmoore’s Cade Evans 6-2.

Overall, Yukon finished with a dual record of 42-24 at the regional tournament.

The 6A state wrestling tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma City State Fairgrounds.

Yukon has two No.1 seeds going into the state tournament with Morris and Gilmore. The Millers have never had two wrestlers win state championships in wrestling in the same year.