Taylor Martz honored by Surrey Hills

Taylor Martz was named Surrey Hills Elementary’s teacher of the year for 2017-18.

Martz teaches second grade at Surrey Hills Elementary School.

She serves on her school’s leadership team, is the grade-level representative for math, and also serves as a buddy teacher to a new colleague.

This is her third year to teach in Yukon Public Schools.

One of Martz’s goals as a teacher is to teach her students compassion and empathy. She teaches these qualities to her students by completing service learning projects.

In the past two years, her class has served Pets and People Humane Society, the Department of Veterans Affairs and they adopted a class in need for Christmas.

Martz became a teacher to “instill a love of learning in her students.”

She said that “every student is capable of success if given the right tools.

Martz said she enjoys working at a school where community is valued, and feels blessed to work in Yukon and loves her “Surrey family.”