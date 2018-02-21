Bar owner indicted by state grand jury

The owner of an Oklahoma City bar is one of three people who were indicted Thursday by the state’s multicounty grand jury.

Terry Lahti, who owns Big Dick’s Roadhouse, has been charged with one count of engaging in commercial gambling.

The charges were filed in Canadian County District Court.

According to the indictment, Lahti is accused of allowing gambling to occur in a locked room in the back of his bar, 501 N. Mustang Road.

Officials with the state attorney general’s office said an anonymous tip led authorities to Lahti’s business. An investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s vice enforcement unit and the Oklahoma Alcohol Beverage Law Enforcement Commission allegedly uncovered a locked door that led to a private room containing eight slot machines.

Authorities also allegedly found advertisements for poker games and other gambling paraphernalia.

Lahti has pending charges related to a 2017 arrest alleging possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, two Shawnee doctors also were indicted on unrelated charges.

Dr. Jeri Ellis and Dr. Dennis Roberts, both practicing physicians at Ellis Family Practice in Shawnee, were each charged with one count of unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

The indictment accuses Ellis of signing prescriptions for pain medication for patients seen and medically evaluated only by Roberts, who previously lost his prescribing authority.

Ellis also has an office in Oklahoma City.

An undercover investigation by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control corroborated numerous complaints. The attorney general’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.