Williams is ORU bound for collegiate soccer

Yukon girls’ soccer senior Ashlyn Williams signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon at Yukon High School to play collegiate soccer at Oral Roberts University.

“It’s been a pretty long process, but I’m really excited to be going to ORU,” Williams said. “Joining a new club team really helped me in the process. One of my teammates on my new club team plays for ORU, so there’s a certain comfort level with going there.”

Williams said she likes the campus and the college atmosphere Oral Roberts provides.

“I’m really glad the ORU coaches found me,” Williams said. “I really liked the campus. It’s far enough away from home but it’s still close. It gives you the whole college experience. Even if I wasn’t playing soccer, I would like to have just gone to school there. I really like that it’s faith-based. That’s a big part of my life. It was an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

Williams said she would like to go into the medical field.

“I’m not exactly sure what exactly I want to study at this point but I know I want to go into the medical field in some aspect,” Williams said.

Now that she has signed and knows where she is going to be playing her college soccer, Williams said she can focus on playing well and improving her senior season.

“It helps a lot to know where I am going,” Williams said. “I’m going to try and get better and I’m hoping to have a fun season. I’m looking to be a better leader this year than I was a year ago.”