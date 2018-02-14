Yukon wrestlers ready to attack regional tournament

The postseason begins for the Yukon wrestling team Friday on day one at the 6A West Regional Tournament at Southmoore.

There will be two sessions Friday and two sessions Saturday. The first session both days will begin at noon and the second session both days will begin at 6 p.m.

Along with Yukon, in the 6A West Regional will be Capitol Hill, Choctaw, Deer Creek, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton, Moore, Norman, Norman North, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Shawnee, Southmoore and Westmoore.

“The team has a good demeanor right now,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We have some guys in crucial weights who are peaking at the right time.”

The Miller wrestlers have been preparing for the regional tournament for the past two weeks. They have had intense practices and also have had scrimmages against outside opponents to help prep them for the event.

Yukon went to Piedmont last week for a day and Piedmont and Geary came to Yukon Monday. Several more of the Millers went to Tuttle on Tuesday for their final tune up going into the regional.

“It was good to get out of the room last week and go up to Piedmont,” Schneider said. “It’s good to get work against other teams. We have had some really good practices.”

The Millers’ regional lineup is not yet set. It will be finalized by Wednesday night before the coaches meet for the regional seeding meeting Thursday.

“We still have some guys who are competing for certain weights,” Schneider said. “We still have a couple of ranking matches that we need to see before we make our final decisions.”

One difference in this year compared to previous years is the top five for every weight class will go to the state tournament. The first match at each weight at the state tourney will be between the four and five seeds in a single-elimination match to see who will take on the one seed in that weight.

“It’s different this year with the top five for each weight making it,” Schneider said. “If you lose early, guys have to be ready to bounce back quickly.”