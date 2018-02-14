Skyview names Lee Teacher of the Year

Julie Lee, a second-grade teacher, has been selected as Skyview Elementary School’s teacher of the year.

The honor is for the 2017-18 school year.

Lee teaches math and science.

Lee has 22 years of teaching experience. She has been with the Yukon School district for 17 years.

She also taught in Tonkawa.

“It’s a huge honor to represent my outstanding school, which plays an important part in the influence and education of our wonderful kids,” Lee said.

One of her favorite things about her day is teaching science. Lee said she loves to see her students’ excitement over the new information they are going to learn.

Their eagerness to become engaged in the investigations, and have a chance to “get their hands dirty” using technology or other science tools makes her day, Lee said.

Lee has lived in Yukon for 13 years with her husband and two children.

Lee said she is grateful to call Yukon her home.

“Yukon is an outstanding school system with an abundance of community support that lends itself to well-educated students,” Lee said.