OKC man accused of targeting Yukon store for burglary

An Oklahoma City man who was free on bond while awaiting a manslaughter trial in Oklahoma County is now facing additional charges after authorities said he tried to burglarize the Yukon Target store.

Yukon police Maj. Mitch Hoskins said Tanner Watts, 20, was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Monday after leading officers on a foot chase that began near Target, 1700 Garth Brooks Blvd., and ended near the Sonic Drive-In about two blocks away where he was tackled by an officer.

Hoskins said Watts is accused of using a burglary tool to break a large plate-glass window in an effort to gain entry into the building.

Inside, employees were alerted of the incident by the breaking glass and fled into the manager’s officer, where they called police.

Officers arriving on the scene noticed Watts fleeing from the area on foot and gave pursuit.

The suspect did not gain entry into the building, and no one was injured, Hoskins said.

Watts allegedly told police a second person was involved, but they have not been able to confirm that information.

Watts was taken to the Canadian County jail on complaints of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and malicious injury to property. He was being held on $5,000 bond.

Watts also faces a number of unrelated charges in Oklahoma County, including first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Watts is charged in connection with a Sept. 6 accident that left Eric Thomas Grant Jr., of Oklahoma City, dead.

Grant was crossing NW 63 Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. Authorities linked the vehicle to Watts.

He was free on $15,000 bond Monday when the incident at Target occurred.

In addition, Watts also was charged in 2017 with second-degree burglary in Oklahoma County. That case is pending.