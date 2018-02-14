Elmborg inks future with Doane University

Yukon senior Lukas Elmborg signed a letter of intent Friday at Yukon High School with Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, to play tennis.

The Yukon No. 1 singles player will study education at Doane, while playing for the men’s tennis team.

“I love tennis,” Elmborg said. “I want to play a sport collegiately and I also want to go into education, and Doane has one of the best education schools in the Midwest. That’s what they are known for and they are good at tennis as well. They offered a scholarship and it seemed like a perfect fit for me.”

Elmborg said it has been a long-time dream to get to play tennis in college.

“It’s like a dream,” Elmborg said. “It’s been a goal of mine since I was a little kid. The journey has been amazing. I am looking forward to my senior season, I want to go out and just have fun this spring.”

Doane men’s tennis coach Seth Harris had this to say about Elmborg signing with his program.

“We are very excited to have Lukas join our tennis program at Doane University,” Harris said. “I have gotten to know Lukas and his family over the last six months, and there aren’t too many like the Elmborgs. Matt and Alecca have been so supportive of Lukas throughout the process and have helped him navigate the recruiting process. Lukas is an exceptional student, tennis player and person and we are happy that he is joining our Doane tennis family.”

The Yukon tennis team will open the 2018 season at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at home against Enid, Guthrie and Mustang.