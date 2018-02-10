Winstead signs the dotted line with Southwestern

Yukon senior soccer player, Kalie Winstead, signed a letter of intent with Southwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday at Yukon High School after being verbally committed since her sophomore year.

Winstead started the process of selecting Southwestern Oklahoma State as her college of choice when she was a freshman.

“The coach came and watched me play and I went on a visit there, and I loved it,” Winstead said. “I committed as a sophomore and have been waiting for two-and-a-half years for this day.”

Winstead said there were several reasons she selected SWOSU as her college of choice.

“I really like the team and the coaches there,” Winstead said. “I also like the small-town atmosphere in Weatherford. I grew up in a small town, so I really like that feel.”

Now that she has her signing out of the way, Winstead said she can just focus on her senior season at Yukon.

“I think this year will be the best year,” Winstead said. “It’s my last year and I think we will have a good season. We have a big senior class and I think we will have a good team. The key for us will be having no drama and support each other.”