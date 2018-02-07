Yukon qualifies four relay teams, three individuals for state meet

Yukon will send three individual boys, three boys’ relay teams and one girls relay team to the 6A state championship swim meet after their performance at the regional meet last weekend in Edmond.

Isaiah Auld, Yitzhak Ramirez and Ethan Davidson all qualified for individual events and the 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay teams all qualified for the Miller boys.

The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team qualified for the state meet with a time of 4:41.48 for a sixth place finish.

“I’m extremely proud of how our swimmers did,” Yukon coach Bruce Clifton said. “The girls’ results don’t really show the heart they put into this weekend. Their 200 medley was cut four seconds and their 200 relay was cut six seconds. Individually, Madison Lee broke the school record in the 100 back. I am very proud of her for breaking the school record.”

Isaiah Auld qualified for the state meet in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle and the boys’ 100-yard freestyle competitions. Auld set new school records in the 50-free and 100-free. In the 50-free, Auld took fifth place with a time of 23.19 seconds and in the 100-free, Auld finished in fifth place with a time of 50.52 seconds.

Ramirez qualified for state with his performance in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle. He took seventh place with a time of 5:26.27.

Davidson also qualified for the state meet after taking eighth place in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.17.

The 200-yard boys’ freestyle relay team for Yukon finished in sixth place with a time of 1:44.01. The boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team finished in fourth place with a time of 3:41.84 and the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team placed sixth with a time of 1:54.11.

“The boys did really well,” Clifton said. “I am very excited about the boys’ team heading into state. They have a legitimate chance to do well and perhaps even medal in a few events.”

Braden Crawford came up just short on qualifying for state in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke. Crawford took 13th place with a time of 1:16.24. Koby Printup finished in 15th place in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 8:05.49.

As a team, the Yukon boys finished in sixth place out of eight teams with a point total of 154.

In the girls’ 100-yard backstroke, Madison Lee finished in 12th place with a time of 1:12.96. In the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke, Alyssa Wilson placed 15th with a time of 1:34.19. In the girls’ 100-yard butterfly, Katie Johnson took 15th place with a time of 1:35.16 and Lindsey Spangler finished in 16th place with a time of 1:37.21.

In the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, Johnson placed 16th with a time of 3:14.02.

In the girls’ 200-yard medley relay, Yukon took ninth with a time of 2:24.67 and in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay, the Millerettes finished in ninth place with a time of 2:03.48.

As a team, the Yukon ladies took ninth place with 73 points. The combined team score for Yukon was eighth place with 227 points.

“We had many swimmers swim their personal best over the weekend, but it is extremely difficult to make it to state and I think many of them realized that this weekend,” Clifton said. “So, the ones that did make it, I am very happy for and I think they will show up and represent Yukon well, just like they did at the regional.”

The 6A state championship swim meet will take place Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Mitch Park in Edmond.