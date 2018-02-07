Shedeck tabs kindergarten teacher for award

Kindergarten teacher Brittnee Jones was named Shedeck’s teacher of the year for 2017-18.

In response to the honor, Jones said, “It’s an amazing opportunity and an honor to be able to represent such a dedicated group of teachers at Shedeck.”

Jones is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma. She lives in Oklahoma City with her husband and two dogs.

Jones has been a classroom teacher for three years.

She began her career in Edmond Public Schools as a pre-kindergarten inclusion (mild-moderate special education) teacher, and has spent the last two years in Yukon teaching kindergarten at Shedeck Elementary.

While at Shedeck, Jones also has served as the parent-involvement chair, a buddy teacher and Sunshine Committee representative.

One of Jones’ favorite aspects of teaching is seeing the students “a-ha” moments when they truly understand what they are learning.

“I love seeing my students’ faces when they are able to sound out and read a word or a sentence for the first time,” she said.

Her fellow teachers at Shedeck describe Jones as a “ray of sunshine willing to work hard and always put the students’ needs first.”

Jones said she is thankful to be able to work in a district that helps provide excellent education to our children along with so much community support.

“I love being able to show my students the love that Jesus shows me daily,” she said.

Jones said she teaches her students “use your voice for kindness, your ears for compassion, your hands for charity, your mind for truth, and your heart for love.”