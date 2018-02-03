Yukon soccer to host inaugural Alumni Night

For the first time in program history, Yukon soccer will host an Alumni Night Feb. 20 at Miller Stadium.

There will be a girls game followed by a boys match. The girls will begin at 6 and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Each game will be 80 minutes long. All alumni attending the event will need to bring shorts and socks. Jerseys will be provided for the games.

The alumni teams will play against the current Yukon teams in a scrimmage format.

“We are getting close to our first ever Alumni Night,” Yukon girls coach Steve Scott said. “We would love to see as many alumni as possible. All fitness levels are welcome to come and play, and if you cannot play, please still come and support the event.”

Red tops White in preseason match

The Yukon girls soccer team played the Red/White Game Jan. 26 at Miller Stadium. The Red team came out on top 4-3.

For the Red team, freshman Savana Ritter scored two goals. Senior Alicia Ceballos and sophomore Jade Langoc each scored one goal. For the White team, it was junior Myka Heimbach scoring all three goals.

Seniors Kalie Winstead and Grace Powell and freshman Abby Gump were the goalkeepers in the game.

“All three goal keepers performed well and they were up to the task,” Scott said. “They are a very promising group of goalkeepers.”