Yukon closes dual season strong against Edmond Santa Fe

After starting slow, the Yukon wrestlers bounced back in the dual season and finished with a 5-3 record.

The Millers dismantled Edmond Santa Fe 66-6 in their final dual of the year Thursday at Yukon High School.

Yukon won 13 of 14 matches and had six falls on the night.

“We took care of business tonight,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “I thought our guys wrestled well. We have seen them (Edmond Santa Fe) several times throughout the year, so I was pleased with how we handled ourselves tonight.”

The dual opened at 106 pounds between Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey and Edmond Santa Fe’s Sutton Little. Mahaffey made quick work of Little with a first-period pin to put the Millers up 6-0.

At 113 pounds, the Millers’ Studd Morris had his way with the Timberwolves’ Dalton Raiburn in a 17-2 technical fall to give Yukon an 11-0 lead.

Yukon’s Kyler Chapporo kept the streak going with a 4-2 overtime victory over Santa Fe’s Yamasi Redeagle in the 120-pound match to give the Millers a 14-0 advantage.

At 126 pounds, the Millers’ Kylon Burgert got the second period fall over the T-Wolves’ Elijah Depona and Yukon went up 20-0.

Yukon’s Wallace Tilley manhandled Edmond’s Darrius Stewart 16-2 at 132 pounds to put the Millers up 24-0.

At 138 pounds, the Millers’ Caleb Moore earned the second-period pin over Santa Fe’s Andrew Somsack and Yukon went up 30-0.

Yukon’s Jaxen Gilmore didn’t waste time at 145 pounds with a first-period pin against the Timberwolves’ Buck Santos. The Millers led 36-0.

At 152 pounds, the Millers’ Cody Johnson had a tough battle with Edmond Santa Fe’s Khierron Sharp, but Johnson got the 7-4 victory and Yukon went up 39-0.

Yukon’s Jace Martin battled the T-Wolves’ Tyler Haley at 160 pounds but prevailed 5-2 to put the Millers on top 42-0.

The Millers lost their only match of the evening at 170 pounds when Yukon’s Noe Rios was pinned in the second period by Santa Fe’s Hayden Adkins. That made the score 42-6 Millers.

Yukon’s Landon Donoho righted the ship at 182 pounds with a first-period pin over Edmond’s Vidal Fernandez.

At 195 pounds, the Millers’ Corbin Gordon took care of the Timberwolves’ Collin McQueen with a first-period pin and Yukon went up 54-6.

At 220 pounds and 285 pounds, Yukon’s Aaron Wolf and Ashton Aldridge both won with forfeits, making the final 66-6.

Yukon now sets its sights on the regional tournament, which takes place Feb. 16 at Southmoore.

“We have some teams coming in over the next couple of weeks to scrimmage us, so we can prepare for the regional tournament,” Schneider said. “We are going to get back in the (wrestling) room and get after it.”