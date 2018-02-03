Hesse to seek full term as district judge

Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse said this week that he will seek a full term in office.

Hesse was appointed to the position last year by Gov. Mary Fallin after District Judge Gary E. Miller retired in 2016 after six years as the county’s only district judge.

Hesse said he will file for candidacy in April.

Hesse was a long-time prosecutor and served as the first assistant district attorney for Canadian County when he was appointed.

Hesse said that as a prosecutor, he was very passionate about seeking justice for victims of crime especially for the vulnerable in the community.

Hesse said many of the cases he prosecuted garnered widespread attention.

Hesse also served as a board member for the CART House, which is a children’s advocacy center in El Reno, and the Intervention and Crisis Advocacy Network.

Hesse said his service as district judge has been exactly what he had hoped it would be.

He said he has enjoyed the challenge of resolving disputes between litigants and conducting jury trials.

In addition, Hesse oversees the county’s drug court program.

Hesse said he wants to continue to ensure that everyone receives fair and speedy administration of justice at the courthouse.

Hesse also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve Canadian County in his new role and asked for voter support.

Hesse’s wife, Mandy, is a teacher in the Mustang School District. The couple have three school-aged children who are active in sports, music and Scouts.

Hess said that in his free time, he enjoys playing indoor soccer and attending local sporting events.