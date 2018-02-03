Geis is honored by Parkland Elementary

Dana Geis is Parkland’s Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018.

She teaches visual arts to kindergarten through third-grade students.

This is her seventh year teaching and her sixth in the Yukon Public Schools.

She taught her first year in 2000-2001 at Western Heights Middle School, and coached the seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball teams, before joining the staff at Parkland in 2010.

Geis said she is honored to be chosen by her fellow teachers at Parkland.

“I’m very humbled and blessed to be a part of a wonderful school and to be privileged to represent Parkland as a special teacher,” Geis said.

One of her favorite things about teaching art at Parkland is the enthusiasm the students have for learning about new artists and how to create their own masterpieces.

She loves to challenge the students to be creative and reminds them each day that everyone is an artist.

Geis has lived in Yukon for 18 years with her husband, Jeff, and four daughters.

Geis said she is blessed to be a part of the Parkland family and appreciates all the support and encouragement she has received from the parents and the community.