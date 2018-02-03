Clark recognized as certified athletic administrator

The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently announced that Mike Clark, district athletic director at Yukon Public Schools, has been recognized as a certified athletic administrator.

“I started this process back when I was at Mustang,” Clark said. “Once I got back into the school system, I knew this is something that I wanted to pursue. It’s a great way to stay on top of things as an athletic director. The most common reason for an athletic department getting in trouble is lack of knowledge and this is a way to keep that from happening here at Yukon.”

Clark said attending the athletic directors Conference has been beneficial for him.

“Going to the athletic directors conference is a very enlightening but also scary experience because you get to see how some of your policies may push the edge on getting you in trouble. So, when you get back from the conference, you may change some of those policies. It’s also great way for us to promote my coaches and our teams, which we are always trying to do at Yukon.”

The NIAAA made a statement on Clark and his qualifications for this recognition.

“To earn this distinction, Mike has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration,” the NIAAA said. “The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination. Mike is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.”

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.

“I am a firm believer in continual learning,” Clark said. “You’re either moving forward or moving backward. My goal is to be a better administrator next year than I am this year. How can I expect that from my coaches if I don’t strive for that myself?