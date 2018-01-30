Headed to Disney: Yukon pom looks to impress at national competition

The Yukon pom squad will board a plane today and take their talents to Disney World in Orlando to compete in the National Dance Team Competition this weekend.

The Yukon girls will open the preliminary section of the national event Saturday with hopes of making it to the finals. The squad will perform in the pom and jazz divisions.

“It has been a lot of work getting to this point,” Yukon pom sponsor Rebecca Reape said. “We have practiced every single day from 3 to 5 (p.m.) throughout the year. You couldn’t even count how many times they have done their dances. We are just really excited and super proud of them.”

Yukon senior pom members Kamryn Karn, Peyton Kuykendall and Caitlyn Hankins will be competing at the national competition in Florida for the final time as apart of Yukon pom.

“We come into practice every day and work our hardest and try to get better,” Karn said. “We give it our all every time.”

“We know we have one goal, we want to get to the finals,” Kuykendall said. “Our goal is to be in the top 18 out of 50 teams.”

“We have been working so hard,” Hankins said. “We just want to make sure all of our hard work pays off in the end.”

The three seniors said it will take hard work and focus to make it to the finals this weekend.

“It will take all of our dedication and hard work,” Karn said. “We have to share all of our energy and love that we have for our team.”

“No regrets,” Kuykendall said. “We have to leave it all on the floor, work hard for the person next to us.”

“We just need to go out and do our very best and leave everything out on the floor.”

Reape added that their performance needs to be flawless in the prelims to make it to the finals.

“We have to perform our routines perfectly,” Reape said. “Our goal is to perform six times this weekend.”