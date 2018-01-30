Brenna Olander is a rising star in the pool

Myers Elementary third-grade student, Brenna Olander, is becoming a phenom in the swimming pool.

Brenna is ranked eighth in the nation in the 100-meter backstroke among all 8-year-olds with a time of 1:19.20. She also is highly ranked in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 37.34 seconds.

Brenna is a member of the American Energy Swim Club along with a mixture of Yukon children and other Oklahoma City metro youth. The club is based out of Edmond and they practice four days a week at Oklahoma Christian University.

Last weekend, Brenna, along with the other swimmers involved in the American Energy Swim Club, competed in the Ice Breaker Swim Meet at Mitch Park in Edmond.

Brenna stole the show. She took first-place in all seven of the events in which she competed. The 8-year-old Yukon resident will now prepare for the State Swim Meet Feb. 23 through Feb. 25 at Mitch Park. Brenna has qualified in eight events for the state meet so far and has hopes of qualifying for all 12 events.

“It was amazing,” Brenna said. “My goals going into the weekend were to try to stay consistent with my kicks and I was successful in doing that. It’s great having my mom as one of the coaches and having my friends on the team. We cheer for each other and that is a lot of fun.”

Her performance so far this season has put Brenna in a good position to make the Zone cut. Right now, Brenna has one A-qualifying time. She needs three A-qualifying times to make the cut. Zone is a national meet in Minneapolis that will take place later this year.

“I just need to stay focused,” Brenna said. “I need to listen to my coach and work on my cool downs, under waters and my strong kick.”

Brenna has been swimming since she was 5-years-old. She fell in love with the sport the second she stepped into the pool and began jetting through the water.

Brenna is not only a phenom in the swimming pool. She is also successful in the classroom at Myers Elementary. She has been accepted into the Gifted and Challenging Program at Myers for outstanding work in school.

Brenna said the structure she gets with swimming and her practice schedule helps her with her school work.

“They both help each other out,” Brenna said. “My swimming helps with school and school helps with my swimming.”

At this point, the City of Yukon, Yukon Public Schools or Canadian County doesn’t have an indoor public pool for young swimmers of all ages to go and practice. Brenna said she would like to see that changed in the near future.

“It would be really cool having a pool to practice at in Yukon,” Brenna said. “We wouldn’t get home so late all the time.”

While only 8-years-old, Brenna said she has one dream and one goal in mind when thinking about her future in swimming.

“My dream is to swim in the Olympics someday,” Brenna said. “That would be amazing.”