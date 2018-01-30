All-clear given after bomb threat at courthouse

Employees of the Canadian County Courthouse got an unexpected afternoon off Tuesday after officials said someone called in a bomb threat.

Maj. John Bridges said a receptionist received a call at 1:17 p.m. indicating that there was an explosive device inside the courthouse.

Sheriff Chris West said authorities initiated an evacuation procedure, emptying both the courthouse complex and the administration building.

A subsequent search of the complex revealed a suspicious backpack.

Bridges said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s bomb squad was brought in to evaluate the situation. They determined that the backpack contained a laptop computer, and was not a threat.

The process took about 2 ½ hours.

West said about 50 to 60 county employees were sent home for the day. The entire judicial docket for the afternoon was cancelled.

“We are investigating the call,” West said.

The courthouse is expected to open as normal on Wednesday.