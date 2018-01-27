Yukon swims to eighth at conference meet

The Yukon swim teams competed in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference swim meet last Saturday at Mitch Park in Edmond.

The Miller swimmers took eighth place out of 12 teams in the combined team scores at the event with 198.5 points. Norman North took first place with 688.5 points.

The Yukon boys finished eighth in the boys’ team standings with 137.5 points Norman North won the boys’ competition with 397 points.

The Millerettes placed 10th in the girls’ team standings with 61 points. Edmond Memorial placed first with 512.5 points.

The boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team broke the school record with their performance at the conference meet. The Millers took fourth place overall with a time of 3:46.10.

Isaiah Auld broke school record with his performance in the 200-yard freestyle race. He placed fifth overall with a time of 1:54.76.

“We have a tough conference,” Yukon coach Bruce Clifton said. “The Norman schools, Edmond schools, Stillwater and Deer Creek are all state championship contenders and we’re not to that point yet. But I was still proud of the effort our swimmers put forth. Many of them set personal best times and then the school records were great to see. Going into the regionals, I think we are headed in the right direction.”

Here are the remaining Yukon boys’ results:

In the boys’ 50-yard freestyle race, Blake Eberhardt took 11th place with a time of 25.03 seconds. Dane Bouse finished in 22nd place with a time of 26.56 seconds. Chris Nelson placed 29th with a time of 28.61 seconds. Spencer Teague took 41st place with a time of 30.66 seconds. Xander Auld finished in 47th place with a time of 32.38 seconds. Jeswin Thomas placed 50th with a time of 33.88 seconds and Shawn Varghese took 52nd place with a time of 34.39 seconds.

In the boys’ 100-yard freestyle race, Ethan Davidson finished in 15th place with a time of 58.06 seconds. Eberhardt placed 16th with a time of 58.95 seconds. Braden Crawford took 26th place with a time of 1:01.48. Bouse finished in 27th place with a time of 1:01.49. Logan McIntyre placed 28th with a time of 1:03.27. Bryan Hoang took 29th place with a time of 1:04.70 and Koby Printup finished in 41st place with a time of 1:11.87.

Following Isaiah Auld in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race, Keaton Fouts placed 27th with a time of 2:37.77.

In the boys’ 500-yard freestyle race, Yitzhak Ramirez took sixth place with a time of 5:31.80.

In the boys’ 100-yard backstroke race, Isaiah Auld finished in seventh place with a time of 59.79 seconds. Davidson placed 15th with a time of 1:06.83 and Varghese took 28th place with a time of 2:03.18.

In the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke race, Crawford finished in 17th place with a time of 1:19.25 and Xander Auld placed 29th with a time of 1:41.88.

In the boys’ 100-yard butterfly stroke race, Ramirez took seventh place with a time of 58.60 seconds and McIntyre finished in 21st place with a time of 1:10.91.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, Yukon placed seventh with a time of 1:44.86 and in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay race, the Millers took eighth place with a time of 1:55.28.

Here are the Yukon girls’ results:

In the girls’ 50-yard freestyle race, Madison Lee took 19th place with a time of 29.95 seconds. Lauren Boswell finished in 30th place with a time of 32.29 seconds. Jordan Raley placed 34th with a time of 33.47 seconds and Makayla Gilbert took 40th place with a time of 34.81 seconds.

In the girls’ 100-yard freestyle race, Boswell finished in 22nd place with a time of 1:11.32. Raley placed 28th with a time of 1:15.65 and Katie Johnson took 33rd place with a time of 1:18.37.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle race, Johana Aguilera finished in 30th place with a time of 2:58.27. Kaylynn Johnson placed 31st with a time of 3:05.38 and Carol Morrison took 32nd with a time of 3:06.44.

In the girls’ 500-yard freestyle race, Morrison finished in 26th place with a time of 8:15.85.

In the girls’ 100-yard backstroke race, Lee placed 16th with a time of 1:15.32 and Kaylynn Johnson took 38th place with a time of 1:54.80.

In the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke race, Alyssa Wilson finished in 23rd place with a time of 1:34.81.

In the girls’ 100-yard butterfly stroke race, Katie Johnson placed 20th with a time of 1:37.40 and Lindsey Spangler took 21st place with a time of 1:38.92.

In the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay race, Yukon finished in ninth place with a time of 2:13.05. In the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, the Millerettes placed ninth with a time of 4:51.90 and in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay race, Yukon took seventh place with a time of 2:38.16.