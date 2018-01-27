Yukon crushes Southmoore, Putnam West in duals

With the regional tournament looming on the horizon, seeding is on the minds of wrestling coaches across the state.

Yukon wrestlers improved their regional seeding Thursday when they went to Southmoore and dominated the SaberCats 57-14 in a dual match.

“Tonight, was good as far as seeding for regionals,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We got some close wins in there and those matches will help us once the regional bracket is done. I thought we wrestled well tonight.”

The Millers won 11 of 14 matches with six of the wins coming with falls.

The dual opened at 106 pounds where Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey won with a forfeit to give the Millers a 6-0 lead to start the night.

At 113 pounds, the Millers went with Steven Cook against Southmoore’s Mani Molina. Cook outlasted Molina 10-7 and Yukon took a 9-0 lead.

In the 120-pound bout, Yukon’s Studd Morris defeated the SaberCats’ Jake Wright 5-2 and the Millers led 12-0 after three matches.

The Millers earned their first fall of the dual in the 126-pound match when Kylon Burgert pinned Southmoore’s Joe Reynolds to give Yukon a 18-0 advantage.

At 132, Yukon’s Wallace Tilley earned the 4-2 overtime victory over the SaberCats’ Roark Simpson to put the Millers on top 21-0.

In the 138-pound match, the Millers’ Caleb Moore got Yukon its second fall of the night when he pinned Southmoore’s Bryce Petering to give the Millers a 27-0 lead.

Yukon’s Jaxen Gilmore got the forfeit win for the Millers at 145 pounds to make the overall score 33-0.

Southmoore got on the board at 152 pounds when Yukon’s Beau Batchellor lost to the SaberCats’ Joe Stover 9-8 to make the score 33-3.

The Millers responded well at 160 pounds when Jace Martin pinned Southmoore’s Eli Sherfield to give Yukon a 39-3 lead.

The SaberCats got their first fall of the dual at 170 pounds when Yukon’s Noe Rios was pinned by the SaberCats’ Carson Denwalt to make the score 39-9.

At 182, the Millers’ Landon Donoho pinned Southmoore’s Aaron Roberts to make the score 45-9 and 195, Yukon’s Corbin Gordon pinned the SaberCats’ Eli Haynes to make the score 51-9.

In the 220-pound bout, the Millers’ Aaron Wolf was pinned by Southmoore’s Marquan Journey to make the score 51-15 and at 285, Yukon’s Ashton Aldridge earned the fall over the SaberCats’ David Steiger to make the score 57-15.

Southmoore was deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct, which made the final score 57-14 Yukon.

Yukon 67 Putnam City West 12

Yukon hosted Putnam City West in a wrestling dual Tuesday on senior night for the Millers.

Miller wrestling said goodbye to three grapplers, two managers and two trainers before the dual match began.

Seniors wrestlers Jaxen Gilmore, Studd Morris and Cody Johnson were honored with the families prior to the dual. Senior managers Gabby Bohannan and Athens White and senior trainers Sarah Boyanton and Kylee Stanley were recognized as well.

Yukon dominated the Patriots in the dual 67-12. The Millers won 12 of 14 matches with eight of those wins coming in falls.

“I thought we took care of business tonight,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “We lost a couple there that I would like to have back but those guys are still young and they are brand new to wrestling coming in from football. We handled our business tonight and we will go back to work and try and get better before regionals start in a couple of weeks.”

The dual opened at 106 pounds between Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey and PC West’s Caylen Jackson. Mahaffey pinned Jackson in the second period to give the Millers an early 6-0 advantage.

At 113 pounds, Yukon’s Morris went up against the Patriots’ Shobu Kobayashi. Morris pinned Kobayashi in the first period to give the Millers a 12-0 lead.

Yukon’s Kyler Chapporo battled with Putnam West’s Yanni Ellis at 120 pounds. Chapporo beat Ellis 12-4 to give the Millers a 16-0 lead through three matches.

At 126 pounds, Yukon’s Kylon Burgert took on the Patriots’ Landon Loudermilk. Burgert defeated Loudermilk in a tough match 7-4 and the Millers went 19-0 in the dual.

In the 132-pound weight class, Yukon’s Wallace Tilley pinned Putnam City West’s Adrian Ford in the first period to give the Millers a 25-0 lead.

Yukon’s Caleb Moore took on PC West’s Addison Sutton in the 138-pound match. Moore pinned Sutton in the second period to give the Millers a 31-0 lead.

At 145 pounds, Yukon’s Jaxen Gilmore went up against D.J. Guitierrez of Putnam West. Gilmore pinned Guitierrez in the second period making the score 37-0 Millers.

In the 152-pound match, Yukon’s Johnson battled the Patriots’ Matthew Hart. Johnson pinned Hart in the first period and the Millers went up 43-0.

Yukon’s Jace Martin took on Putnam City West’s Emmanuel Carreno in the 160-pound weight class. Martin pinned Carreno in the second period and the Millers’ lead went up to 49-0.

At 170 pounds, Yukon’s Payton Hofer took on the Patriots’ Khristian Boyd. Boyd pinned Hofer in the second period giving Putnam West its first win of the dual. The Millers led 49-6 after the match.

In the 182 and 195-pound matches, Yukon won with forfeits from PC West. The Millers extended their lead to 61-6.

Yukon’s Aaron Wolf took on Putnam City West’s Jose Silva in the 220-pound match. Silva pinned Wolf in the second period and the Millers’ lead was cut to 61-12.

In the final match, Yukon’s Ashton Aldridge pinned the Patriots’ Dawson McClain in the third period to make the final 67-12 in favor of the Millers.