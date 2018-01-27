Chamber announces winners at annual gala

Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby was named Friday as Yukon’s Citizen of the Year.

Crosby, who is in the midst of his second term as city manager, helped the community rebound following near financial disaster in 2015-16.

His announcement as H.B. Frank Citizen of the Year was made Friday during the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s annual Gala, which was held at The Palace.

In the nomination letter, Crosby dedication to Yukon was highlighted.

“He was instrumental for bringing Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and has improved our economic development during his tenure. He is also responsible for improving the quality of life and making our park system what it is today,” it states.

Crosby also is credited for making events such as Freedom Fest, Christmas in the Park and Sounds of the Season a reality.

“Yukon is a better place since Mr. Crosby has been the city manager,” the nomination reads.

T.J. LOWERY AWARD

The winner of the T.J. Lowery Humanitarian Award is Teresa Gray, R.N.

Gray is vice president of patient services and the chief nursing officer at Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.

The letter nominating Gray states that she has worked tirelessly to create nursing excellence at the hospital.

“She has demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to creating a culture that ensure a positive practice environment that is safe for patients and respectful of nurses.”

In addition, she has helped create a healthy work environment that supports nurses controlling their practice, nurses pursing continuing education and recognizes nurses for their contributions and achievements.

As part of her commitment to the community, Gray helped organize and leads a school nurse consortium. The group, which is comprised of all school nurses in the county, collaborates and engages in work plans that have a positive impact on the schools and students of Canadian County.

In addition to her work as a nurse, Gray also is passionate about animals and spends her free time volunteering for pet rescue organizations.

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

David Goodwin’s work with the leadership program with Yukon High School has earned him the honor of 2018 Volunteer of the Year.

Goodwin has worked as a driving force and advocate for the “Leaders of Tomorrow” program for 19 years.

“David’s dedication, support and continued recruitment of sponsors has allowed numerous Yukon freshmen an unbelievable leadership program. Not only does David attend the sessions, but he provides input, guidance and support for every group.

“Mr Goodwin volunteers his time, his talents and heart to the students of YHS, and his influence in students’ lives will continue to be apparent for years to come,” the nomination states.

Also honored Friday were BancFirst as the Large Business of the Year, and Baker Photo as the Small Business of the Year.

LARGE BUSINESS

BancFirst was nominated based on the personal level of service that is offered at the bank.

“In this fast-paced world, it often feels as if no one cares enough to take the time to get to know you on a personal level. That’s not the case at BancFirst. Somehow they have kept that friendly, small-town bank feel where everyone knows your name. From the teller at the drive-thru to the loan officers, I have always been well taken care of at BancFirst. The employees there seem to be genuinely interested in the lives of their customers by asking questions about family or work and remembering what you spoke about the next time you come in,” the nomination reads.

SMALL BUSINESS

Baker Photo was honored for its commitment to the community and to the Chamber of Commerce.

Baker has taken photos at the annual Gala for several years and is always happy to be involved with Chamber events as well as those sponsored by Route 66 Main Street.

The company frequently provides free photos to the organizations, as well as providing props, backdrops and lighting for events. In addition, they also provide a space for special events like photos with Santa or the Easter Bunny.

“These efforts enhance the ‘fun factor’ and help promote shopping in downtown Yukon, which in turn, increase the tax collections for the city of Yukon from the businesses,” the nomination letter states.