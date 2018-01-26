Warrant issued for driver in fatal accident near Piedmont

A Piedmont man is accused of two counts of murder in connection with a traffic accident that left two Southwest Covenant students dead last month.

David Christopher Cochlin, 48, is being sought on warrant accusing him of two counts of second-degree murder, driving under the influence involving death, speeding and failure to stop for a stop sign.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released Cochlin’s name Friday morning.

Cochlin is accused of being the driver of a 2017 Mercedes CLS 63 that slammed into the back of a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup that was stopped at a stop sign on Dec. 15. Both vehicles burst into flames.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 150th Street and Mustang Road.

Killed in the accident were Sean Tucker and Luke Ross, both 19, of Yukon.

The two best friends were 2017 graduates of Southwest Covenant, and were home from college on Christmas break.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said at the time of the accident, authorities have determined that Cochlin’s car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

Knight said Cochlin’s blood alcohol level tested at .20, which is 2 ½ times the legal limit in Oklahoma.

Cochlin does have previous traffic-related charges dating to 1989 when he pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, driving in a manner not reasonable, and driving without insurance.

His most recent conviction was for failure to pay a toll on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, according to court records.

Cochlin had not been taken into custody as of Friday morning.