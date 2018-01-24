Yukon takes seventh in the Jay Hancock, Gilmore wins third-straight title

Yukon wrestling hosted the Jay Hancock Invitational tournament at Yukon High School last weekend and it was senior Jaxen Gilmore who stole the show winning his third consecutive championship at the event.

Gilmore swept through the 145-pound bracket with a 5-0 record and three of his victories coming by way of falls. The Miller senior received a bye in the first round and then took on his counterpart from Stillwater and won with a first-period fall. In the quarterfinals, Gilmore advanced through the next two rounds with two more falls advancing the title match.

He took on Allen High School’s Trent Dooley for the 145-pound championship. Gilmore outlasted Dooley 4-3 to capture the title. The Yukon senior finished with a 5-0 mark in the event.

“Jaxen was strong,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “He went up against a tough kid in that last match and he took it to him. That was a good, solid match.”

As a team, Yukon took seventh place in the Jay Hancock tournament. The Millers finished with 119 points. Choctaw took first place in the team standings with 230 points.

Allen (Texas) with 213.5 points, Collinsville with 148 points, Edmond North with 138 points and Jenks with 135.5 points rounded out the top five.

“We had some guys step up and wrestle well for us this weekend,” Schneider said. “Always would have liked to have had more guys place but I thought we battled for the most part. It was a good tournament, a lot of good teams here.”

Altogether, the Millers finished with an overall combined record of 35-23 in the event. Yukon placed four more wrestlers behind Gilmore. At 113 pounds, Studd Morris took second place. Cooper Mahaffey placed third at 106 pounds. At 195 pounds, Corbin Gordon took third place and Wallace Tilley placed sixth at 132 pounds.

Morris opened the tournament with a bye in the first round and then won his next two matches 17-3 and 18-5 to advance to the championship match. Morris lost to the title bout to Collinsville’s Rocky Stevens 7-0. He finished with a 3-1 record in the tournament.

Mahaffey won his first two matches with falls against Edmond North and Elgin. He was pinned in his third match by Choctaw but rebounded to win his final two matches with a pin against Putnam City and then a 3-0 victory in the third-place match against Putnam City North. He finished with a 4-1 mark in the tournament.

Gordon started the tournament off with a bye and then lost 4-3 to Sapulpa, which sent him to the consolation bracket. Gordon won with a third period fall over Moore and then won his next three matches 6-1, 11-5 and 3-1 to earn third place. He finished with a mark of 5-1.

Tilley opened the tournament with a 10-5 victory over Liberty and then lost his second bout 10-5 to Edmond North. In his third match, Tilley pinned Putnam City North in the second period and then was pinned in the first period by Lawton in his next match. Tilley lost 6-4 to Stillwater in his final bout and closed the tournament with a 3-2 record.

At 152 pounds, Cody Johnson had a 4-2 record for the Millers with one fall. Ashton Aldridge was the heavyweight for Yukon and he finished with a mark of 3-2 and at 126 pounds, Kylon Burgert went 2-2 in the tournament with one fall.

Caleb Moore was the 138-pound grappler for the Millers last weekend and he finished with a mark of 2-2. At 160 pounds, Austin Billy went 2-2 and Kyler Chapporo was the wrestler at 120 pounds for Yukon and he had a record of 1-2.

At 170 pounds, Payton Hofer went 0-2 for the Millers. William Bailey went 0-2 for Yukon at 182 pounds and 220 pounds, Aaron Wolf went 0-2.

Rounding out the rest of the team standings was Elgin coming sixth place with 128 points. Coweta took eighth place with 99.5 points. Liberty finished in ninth place with 93.5 points. Putnam City North took 10th place with 85 points. Stillwater placed 11th with 82 points. Putnam City took 12th place with 74 points. Guthrie finished in 13th place with 73 points. Union placed 14th with 70.5 points. Sapulpa took 15th place with 61 points. Moore finished in 16th place with 23 points. Lawton took 17th place with 16 points. Western Heights finished in 18th place with 15 points and Capitol Hill placed 19th with three points.