Right Angle: Work on former car dealership moves forward

Exterior work on The Yukon Angle is nearly complete, as the first occupants prepare to move into the former car dealership.

Officials with Baker First said there has been significant interest in the facility since the exterior work is nearly completed. Officials said the exterior is nearly 90 percent complete.

The site served as the home of the Canadian Valley Technology Center for more than two years after a tornado destroyed its main campus in El Reno.

Last January, the school was able to return to its El Reno home. The property was purchased and is being developed into a business complex that will include retail, office and flex space.

Crews began working on the 43,000-square-foot project in August.

Bill Reid with Baker First said the first occupants took possession of their site earlier this month. Additional contracts are expected to be signed in the near future.

The interior will be set up once tenants are signed, Reid said.