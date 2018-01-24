Oglesby receives teacher of the year honors at Ranchwood

Seventh-year teacher Becky Oglesby has been named the 2017-2018 teacher of the year for Ranchwood Elementary School.

This is Oglesby’s second year teaching art at Ranchwood but her seventh year as an educator.

Her prior experience includes two years as a first-grade teacher at Hugo Elementary, and three years as a first-grade teacher at Plaza Towers Elementary in Moore.

Oglesby is proud to say she is a Sooner and that she graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma.

She holds certifications in both early childhood and elementary education.

Oglesby leads a professional learning community for both her school resource team and for elementary art teachers within the district.

She assists on the yearbook committee and volunteers as a cafeteria attendant in the mornings and kindergarten lunch.

Oglesby is continuing her education by starting a cohort program with Yukon Public Schools and attending the University of Central Oklahoma to obtain her master’s degree in educational leadership.

Oglesby is known to former and current students as the “Batman Teacher.”

She has collected Batman memorabilia since she was a child. Oglesby has her collection on display in her classroom as a way to connect with her students.

Her original Batman collection was lost in the May 2013 Moore tornado. However, after hearing about the loss of her collection through a news story, individuals contacted Oglesby and were willing to give pieces of their own memorabilia to rebuild it.

“The outpouring of love and generosity from people after such a horrific event just goes to show there is still so much good in the world,” Oglesby said.

Oglesby said teaching is not a career, it’s a calling.

“If you are not called to be a teacher, you will never stay in the profession. Connecting with kids is the most important part of educating. It all goes back to the cliche but true saying, ‘they don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care,’” she said.

Oglesby said teaching in Yukon was an intentional choice.

“We wanted to put down roots in a place we would be proud to raise our children. Yukon not only has one of the best school districts in the state, but the community is something you can’t find anywhere else.”

Her husband, Micheal, graduated from Yukon High School. Becky Oglesby graduated valedictorian from Mustang High school.

They have one son, Jack Micheal, who they want to grow up in the same great place they did.