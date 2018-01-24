Dobrinski selected as Lakeview’s teacher of the year

Debra Dobrinski was recently named Lakeview’s 2017-2018 teacher of the year.

Dobrinski teaches fourth-grade math and science at Lakeview Elementary School.

This is her 14th year of teaching and her second year in Yukon. She taught in Weatherford for 12 years and Mustang for one year before joining the faculty in Yukon.

Dobrinski remarked that she was humbled and honored to be chosen by her fellow teachers at Lakeview.

She further stated, “I am surrounded by not only hard-working, dedicated educators, but an incredible team that I consider family. We work hard to create success for our school and students in a safe and loving environment.”

Although Dobrinski has served on many district, school and community committees in her teaching career, she said being a mentor teacher one of her greatest honors.

One of her favorite things is greeting each student as they walk through her classroom door. She also enjoys getting the day started with dancing and movement.

Dobrinski and her students sing at the beginning of their math lessons.

“I love seeing students’ faces light up with excitement when an objective clicks for the first time. I often see students using the motions we have learned through song while at their desks. When I witness understanding for the first time through a student’s eyes, it’s priceless,” she said.

Dobrinski moved to Yukon with her husband three years ago.

Since spending time with family is very important to her, she is most thankful that their two grown sons, daughter-in-law and precious granddaughter all live nearby.

Dobrinski said she feels blessed to live and work in a community that focuses on what is best for children and their future.