Coaches tab Yukon’s Smith All-State

Yukon senior Jamar Smith was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association West All-State team last weekend.

Smith was a starting offensive lineman for the Millers and helped lead Yukon to the No. 1 rushing offense in the state. Yukon rushed for 3,336 yards.

“It was a good feeling but I was shocked,” Smith said. “I found out on Sunday. This was a really good season for us. We came together with the brotherhood and I pushed myself.”

The 6-foot-4 293-pound senior offensive lineman also was named to the All-Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference second team. He was named the Yukon Review Player of the Week in the Sept. 27 issue.

“The offensive line did a lot better than last year,” Smith said. “We were more flexible. We took it as a personal challenge every week to go and dominate our opponent.”

Smith is verbally committed to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami.

He was the only Yukon player to make the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team.

“My friends, teammates and coaches have all congratulated me,” Smith said. “They are all telling me the sky is the limit.”

