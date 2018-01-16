Rape suspected held in Kansas

Less than a day after Canadian County authorities sought help in identifying a rape suspect, officials made an arrest in Wichita, Kansas.

Hoang Vinh Huy Tran, 20, of Wichita, was arrested Friday based on a telephone tip after a sketch of the suspect was released to the media.

Tran, who is a citizen of Vietnam, is in the Sedgwick County jail in Kansas where he is awaiting extradition.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said authorities received a lead on Tran’s whereabouts thanks to media coverage of the incident.

“If we hadn’t received the news coverage and social media exposure that we did, we may not have caught up to him,” West said.

Tran allegedly had a plane ticket to leave the country when he was arrested, West said.

Tran was arrested Thursday evening, just hours after the sketch of the suspect was first published.

Friday, Canadian County investigators traveled to Wichita and processed his 2017 Toyota Camry.

West said investigators were able to collect sufficient evidence to establish Tran as a suspect in the Dec. 18 kidnapping and rape of an Oklahoma City teenager.

According to the girl’s report to police, she was walking to work in Bricktown near downtown Oklahoma City when a young Asian male offered her a ride. He took her to a remote area northwest of Yukon where he attempted to sexually assault her several times.

The girl was able to break free and fled into a wooded area. She eventually went to a nearby residence where she sought help.

“I can’t adequately express the appreciation I have for retired OSBI agent Harvey Pratt for his forensic artwork, and the investigations division of the Wichita Police Department for their tremendous work and assistance during this investigation,” West said.

Tran faces rape charges in Canadian County as well as possible kidnapping charges in Oklahoma County.