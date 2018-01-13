Yukon wrestlers take tough loss at Deer Creek

The Yukon wrestling team traveled to Deer Creek Thursday to take on the Antlers in a district match up on the mat.

Deer Creek topped the Millers 37-28 after defeating Yukon in eight of the 14 matches.

“We gave up too many falls tonight,” Yukon coach Jos Schneider said. “Those bonus points will come back and bite you in these dual matches. I thought some guys wrestled well but we just can’t give up those bonus points.”

The dual opened with the 220-pound weight matchup between Yukon’s Corbin Gordon and Deer Creek’s Griff Stanley. It was a back-and-forth match, but Stanley outlasted Gordon for the 6-5 win giving the Antlers the 3-0 advantage.

Yukon responded well in the 285-pound match between the Millers’ Ashton Aldridge and Deer Creek’s Aaron Corbin. Aldridge pinned Corbin late in the third period giving Yukon a 6-3 lead.

The next match was the 106-pound bout between the Millers’ Cooper Mahaffey and the Antlers’ J.J. Gilbert. Gilbert got the win over Mahaffey 12-3 and Deer Creek went back on top 7-6.

At 113 pounds, Yukon went with Studd Morris against the Antlers’ Will Pham. Morris earned the victory over Pham 14-6 and the seesaw continued, as the Millers retook the lead at 10-7.

Next up was the 120-pound match between Yukon’s Kyler Chapporo and Deer Creek’s Hudson Neeley. Neeley pinned Chapporo in the second period giving the Antlers’ the lead 13-10. The Millers would normally go with Noah Hanscom at 120 pounds but Hanscom is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. He was a state placer last year.

At 126 pounds, Yukon’s Kylon Burgert took on Deer Creek’s Cade Manion. Burgert was defeated by Manion 2-0 and the Antlers extended their lead to 16-10.

The Millers responded at 132 pounds with Wallace Tilley defeating Deer Creek’s Tim Trigg 1-0 to cut the Antlers’ lead to 16-13.

At 138 pounds, Yukon’s Caleb Moore was defeated 13-6 by Deer Creek’s Parker Wright. The Miller loss gave the Antlers at 19-13 advantage.

State champion and state placer Jaxen Gilmore was next up for Yukon at 145 pounds against Deer Creek’s Paxton Gary. Gilmore made quick work of Gary with a first period pin and knotting the score at 19-19 with five matches remaining.

At 152 pounds, the Millers’ Beau Batchellor was defeated by the Antlers’ Micah Lugafet in a first period fall to make the score 25-19 Deer Creek.

The Antlers extended their lead in the 160 pound match when Deer Creek’s Ian Brown pinned Yukon’s Jace Martin to make the score 31-19.

Yukon sliced the lead in half in the 170 pound match when the Millers’ Waylon Heger pinned the Antlers’ Wes Gonzalez to make the score 31-25.

Yukon cut into Deer Creek’s lead even more at the 182 pound match with a 5-2 win from the Millers’ Landon Donoho over the Antlers’ Garrick Johnson.

The score was 31-28 Deer Creek heading into the final match.

Yukon’s Aaron Wolf took on the Antlers’ Carson Savage in the 195 pound bout and Savage got the best of Wolf with a second period pin.

Yukon returned to the mat Friday at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament at Southmoore. That event will run through the end of today.

“We’ll get back to work with the conference tournament,” Schneider said. “That’ll be a tough one, we have a strong conference but we have to bounce back and get back to work.”