Yukon firefighter arrested, accused of drunken driving

The employment status of a Yukon firefighter who was arrested over the weekend on allegations that he was driving under the influence is unclear.

Andrew Marshall Davis, 30, of Yukon, was arrested Jan. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. after the pickup he was driving was stopped by officers following reports that it was driving erratically at a high rate of speed in the area of Cornwell and Vandament Avenue.

According to a police report, officers were notified of a driver swerving in and out of traffic and hitting curbs.

The report states that an officer witnessed the vehicle “bounce” through the intersection of Cornwell and Vandament, indicating it may have gone airborne.

The driver, identified as Davis, then pulled into a parking lot, and told the officer, “I’ve been drinking.”

He allegedly told the officer that he was headed home and pleaded with the officer to be allowed to call his wife or find a ride home.

The officer stated that Davis’s eyes appeared to red and watery, and he had a slight slur in his speech.

He also smelled of alcohol.

Davis admitted that he had drank four to five beers throughout the evening.

Davis agreed to take a field sobriety test, but also pleaded with the officer to allow him to call his wife and have her come pick him up.

Davis failed the field sobriety test, the report states.

He also took a breath test at the jail, where he registered a .16, which is twice the legal limit.

City officials have refused to release any information about Davis’s employment, including his rank, length of service or whether he remains employed by the department, saying it is part of a personnel issue.

Davis is free on $2,500 bail.