Yukon diaper drive benefits Bethany hospital

Residents of Yukon came through in a big way over the past month for the clients at Bethany’s The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

Officials from Yukon’s Parks and Recreation Department donated more than 13,400 diapers to the hospital.

Jan Scott, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the diaper drive began just after Thanksgiving and continued through New Year’s Eve.

Diaper drop-off locations were at the Jackie Cooper Gym, the Yukon Community Center, the Dale Robertson Center and the parks and recreation office.

“We were very happy with our drive,” she said.

The final donation came from Walmart, which donated 300 diapers to the drive on Tuesday, just before they were delivered to Bethany.

This was the fourth year for the diaper drive, Scott said.

Melissa Richey, director of communications for The Children’s Center, said Yukon’s donation was among the largest made to the center.

“The community’s support is overwhelming,” she said, adding that donations come from a variety of sources, including churches, organizations and individuals.

“The donation from Yukon was one of the largest donations that we received,” Richey said.

Richey said the center, which is licensed for 160 patients, uses about 6,000 diapers each week.

This year’s diaper drive brought in about 80,000 diapers.

Richey said the donations allow the hospital to spend their funds on other expenses, such as equipment use that is not covered by insurance.

Patients are often at the hospital for months and even years as they undergo rehabilitation treatment.

Richey said in many cases, the rehabilitation is the result of birth defects or accidents.

Scott said the diaper derby is a way to help The Children’s Center, while still having fun.

“It’s fun for our department to do. It’s an opportunity to give back to a worthy cause,” said Scott.

There also was a bit of competition. Each donation location kept track of how many diapers were received. Jackie Cooper Gym received 5,968 diapers, followed by the Dale Robertson Center with 4,912. The Parks and Recreation office received 1,301 while the Yukon Community Center received 1,288.