Yukon wrestlers have successful trip to Jenks

The Yukon wrestling team had a rough outing on Thursday when the Millers lost to Edmond North in a dual match at home.

However, the Yukon grapplers responded strongly less than a day later when they opened the Larry Wilkey Jenks Invitational Friday afternoon. Yukon finished in second-place overall in the team standings behind Skiatook.

The Millers had 160 team points and Skiatook finished with 185 points.

Yukon had two wrestlers finish as champions in their weight classes and five others place in their weight divisions.

Jaxen Gilmore at 145-pounds and Studd Morris at 113-pounds swept through their brackets and captured first place in each weight class.

“This was a much better performance than Thursday against Edmond North,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said.

Gilmore, at 145 pounds, went a perfect 5-0 in the tournament. He opened up the tournament with a first-period fall against Mason Hedgecorth of Smithsville, Ark. Gilmore then pinned Shawnee’s Donavan Bertram in the first period. In his third bout, Gilmore pinned Stillwater’s Eli Wilson in the opening frame. In the semifinal round, Gilmore pinned Dillon Hooper of Coweta in the first period and in the championship bout, Gilmore defeated Ryan Swanson of Southmoore 5-0.

At 113 pounds, Morris had a 5-0 record. Morris opened with a bye in each of the first two rounds. In the third round, Morris defeated Jacob Wright of Southmoore 11-10. In the semifinal round, Morris pinned Edmond Santa Fe’s Dalton Raibourn in the first period and in the championship bout, Morris beat Sapulpa’s Johnatha Warford 11-2.

Waylon Heger competed in the 170-pound weight division for Yukon and took fourth-place with a 4-2 record. Heger opened with a bye in the first round and then defeated Bartlesville’s Laken Clowdur with a second-period fall. He beat Southmoore’s Leon Larkpor in the third round with a 20-4 technical fall. Heger lost his fourth match against Owasso’s Kaleb Mertz 9-4 but responded with a second-period fall against Skiatook’s Brian Pollard. In the third and fourth-place match, Heger lost 6-5 to Jenks’ Colt Freeman.

Cooper Mahaffey competed at 106 pounds for the Millers and finished in fourth place with a 4-2 record. Mahaffey defeated Sutton Little of Edmond Santa Fe in the first round with a first period fall. He then beat Putnam City’s Lane Sullivan with a second period fall. He earned his third straight win of the tournament with a 10-1 victory over Colby Strachan of Bartlesville. Mahaffey fell for the first time in the semifinals to Bartlesville’s David Boucher with a 19-4 technical fall. He rebounded with a win over teammate Steven Cook after Cook suffered an injury. Mahaffey lost the third and fourth-place matches to Bronner Bessette of Pryor in a third-period fall.

In the 126-pound weight class, Yukon had Kylon Burgert earn fifth-place with a 4-2 record. Burgert opened the tournament with a bye and then defeated Owasso’s Tristen Herrera in a second-period fall. Burgert then beat Jenks’ Garrett Weis 11-2 before losing in the semifinal round to Brayden Strachan from Bartlesville in a first-period fall. Burgert then lost again to Branden Elrod from Jenks 8-6 before coming back to beat Owasso’s Jared Head in a second-period fall to earn fifth place.

Mahaffey wasn’t the only Yukon grappler competing in the 1-6pound weight division. Steven Cook was also on the mat for the Millers. Cook went 4-3 and took sixth place in the event. He defeated Stillwater’s Harley Sissom in the first round in a second-period fall. He then beat Jenks’ Suan Sian in a second-period fall in the second round. Cook suffered his first loss to Smithville’s Cooper Evans 9-2 before bouncing back to beat Ponca City’s Trant Shayden 10-5 and Martezz Carnes 7-4. Cook lost his final two matches to Mahaffey by injury default and to Bixby’s Zane Plunkett in a second-period fall.

Corbin Gordon competed at 195-pounds for Yukon and took sixth place with a 5-3 record in the tournament. Gordon opened with a bye and then lost to Smithville’s Brian Boys in a first-period fall. Gordon then had another bye and then won three matches in-a-row over Jenks’ Ethan Fells in a second-period fall, Enid’s Augustin Pritchett in a 20-3 technical fall and Ponca City’s Abram Arechiga 5-1. Gordon lost his final two matches to Vy Cato of Putnam City North 5-1 and Eli Hayner of Southmoore in a third-period fall.

At 132 pounds, Yukon’s Wallace Tilley finished with a record of 3-2. Tilley opened with a bye and then defeated Edmond Santa Fe’s Darrius Stewart 6-2. Tilley then lost to Skiatook’s Cale Glover 6-0 before bouncing back to beat Stewart for the second-straight time 3-1. Tilley lost his final match to Owasso’s Mark Turner 4-2.

Aaron Wolf was one of two Miller grapplers that competed in the 220-pound weight class. Wolf went 3-2 in the tournament. He defeated H.B. Powers of Ponca City in a second-period fall to open the tournament. He then lost to Pryor’s Trey Carnes in a first-period fall. He defeated his teammate David Pineda by injury default and then beat Coweta’s William Withers in a first-period fall. Wolf lost his final match to Carl Junction’s Tyler Huffman, in a first-period fall.

At 120 pounds, Dylan Decher competed for Yukon and had a record of 2-2. Decher lost to Caleb Nahmahpeah of Shawnee with a second-period fall in the first round. He had a bye in the second round and then beat Pryor’s Bryan Willis in a second-period fall. He lost to Enid’s Austin Hisey in his final match in a second-period fall.

Caleb Moore was one of two Yukon wrestlers to compete in the 138-pound weight class. Moore finished 2-2 in the tournament. He won his first two matches against Brooks Neria from Carl Junction with a 20-3 technical fall and Bryce Petering from Southmoore 16-11. He lost his final two matches to Owasso’s Baylor Smith in an 18-3 technical fall and to Putnam City North’s Brooks Greenwood 5-2.

Beau Batchelor competed in the 152-pound weight class for Yukon and finished 2-2. Batchelor lost to Christian McCutcheon from Stillwater in a second-period fall to open the tournament. He then had a bye and then beat Enid’s Logan Griffin 3-2 before losing to Daniel Millet from Ponca City in a second-period fall in his final match.

At 182 pounds, Landon Donoho competed for the Millers. He finished with a 2-2 record in the tournament. Donoho lost to Austin Manley of Bartlesville 16-0 in a technical fall. He then had a bye and then beat Shawnee’s Chance Anders 8-6. Donoho then beat Kobey Rogers of Jenks in a forfeit and then lost to Enid’s Lincoln Sefcik in a first-period fall.

At 285 pounds, Ashton Aldridge had a record of 2-2 in the tournament. Aldridge defeated Bartlesville’s Rylan Reynolds to open the event 3-1. He then lost to Coweta’s Dakota McCaleb in a first-period fall. Aldridge responded with a 5-2 win over Ponca City’s Luke Kirchenbauer and then lost 5-1 in his final bout of the event to Claremore’s Ryan Cochran.

Landis Scoon was the other Yukon grappler competed in the 138 pound weight class. Scoon finished with a 1-2 record. He lost to Jenks’ Enrie Chavez 6-5 to open the tournament and then beat Jenks’ Sunny Rizwan in a second-period fall. Scoon closed the tournament with a loss to Southmoore’s Bryce Petering 10-5.

Jace Martin competed for the Millers at 160 pounds. Martin had a record of 1-2. Martin opened the tournament with a loss to Smithville’s Nick Bollinger in a 15-0 technical fall. He then beat Putnam City North’s Trey Harley 5-0 before dropping his final match of the tournament to Owasso’s Caleb Davis in a first-period fall.

David Pineda was the other Yukon grappler in the 220-pound weight class. Pineda finished with a 1-2 mark in the event. He opened the tournament with a loss to Pryor’s Matt Dale in a first-period fall. He then had a bye before losing his final match of the tourney to his teammate in an injury default.

Yukon had 17 total wrestlers compete in the Larry Wilkey Invitational. The Millers’ overall record from the event was 50-32.

The Millers will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Deer Creek in a district dual.