Yukon School Board extends superintendent’s contract

“This is my New York Yankees job,” Dr. Jason Simeroth said Monday after agreeing to remain with the Yukon School District through at least 2021.

The school board voted unanimously to extend Simeroth’s contract until 2021 following a 45-minute executive session that preceded Monday’s regular board meeting.

The vote came at the end of the regular meeting.

Simeroth’s contract includes a 3 percent pay raise, bringing the superintendent’s salary to $172,500.

Suzanne Cannon, president of the school board, said the raise is the same percentage as all other administrators received.

Certified teachers received a 4 percent pay hike, on average, Cannon said.

The new contract goes into effect July 1.

Simeroth said he is proud to be part of the Yukon School District, saying that it is a dream job.

“As someone who is in a very positive district, with all the things going on here, with the staff I get to work with, with the teachers I get to work with, there is literally no other place I want to be,” Simeroth said.

The superintendent said he has passed on other job opportunities because of how much he likes working in Yukon.

“This is my New York Yankees job, and I plan to retire here,” he said.

Cannon said the district is equally pleased with Simeroth.

“We are doing very well to have Dr. Simeroth,” she said.

Under Simeroth’s guidance, the district, for the past two years, has been among the state’s top largest employers.

This year, the district was ranked as the No. 11 place to work for businesses with more than 1,000 employees.

Last year, the district was No. 7.

In addition, the past year has seen the district pass a $45 million bond issue that will be used to construct a new intermediate school as well as provide improvements throughout the district.