Yukon girls hoopsters wins second tournament of season

Through 11 games in the 2017-2018 season, the Yukon girls basketball team has an 8-3 record with a perfect 6-0 mark in tournament play.

The Miller ladies captured their second tournament championship of the season on Saturday in Chickasha with a 65-36 win over Lawton MacArthur.

“Coming off of those two losses going into this tournament, it was important for us to not only get the taste of a win again but to do the things necessary to get the win,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said. “Lawton MacArthur is a good basketball team. They are highly-ranked in (Class) 5A and we had to play well to beat them, and we did.”

The 29-point win was the smallest margin of victory the Yukon girls had in the three-day event. The Millers defeated Star Spencer 99-20 on Thursday and beat Cache 70-30 on Friday to advance to the title game.

Three players had double-figures for Yukon and nine players scored at least one point in the game. Becka Cammon led all scorers with 21 points.

It looked like Yukon was going to be in for a dog fight after the first quarter. Lawton MacArthur played physical with the Miller ladies and for the first time in the three-game tournament, Yukon was struggling to put points on the board. The Millers led 12-10 after the opening frame.

The second quarter is where Yukon began to flex its muscles. The Miller girls put up 15 points in the period but played stout on the defensive end of the floor and held MacArthur to five points. Yukon led 27-15 at halftime.

The Millers put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 23-point outburst offensively. Yukon’s defense wasn’t as suffocating as it was in the second period but it was still solid holding MacArthur to 14 points. Yukon led 50-29 heading into the fourth frame.

Yukon’s smothering defense returned in the final period. The Millers held Lawton Mac to seven points in the quarter, while the Yukon offense put up another 15 points to secure the 29-point win.

Following Cammon was Meya Case with 13 points. Ashlyn Basler finished with 12 points. Kristen Readel and Sunny Middleton each had five points. Jaylee Watson had four points. Jules Martin and Sydney Brown each had two points and Maycie Reed had one point.

Yukon returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday at Norman North.

Millers beat up on Cache

In day two of the Chickasha tournament, the Yukon girls took on Cache and won 70-30 to advance to the tournament championship game.

The Miller ladies didn’t waste any time jumping on the smaller school. Yukon outscored Cache 27-4 in the opening frame and 16-11 in the second period to lead 43-15 at halftime. The difference wasn’t quite as steep in the second half. The Miller girls outscored Cache 13-7 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth to secure the four-point win.

Yukon had three players in double figures and had 10 players score at least two points in the win.

Ashlyn Basler was the leading scorer with 19 points. Becka Cammon and Meya Case each had 10 points. Sunny Middleton finished with nine points. Jules Martin, Sydney Brown, Jaylee Watson, Maycie Reed and Natalie Laidley all had four points and Kristen Readel had two points.