Price’s physical development key to success

By Michael Kinney

Standing a few feet behind the three-point line, Carson Price makes for a unique sight. With his exaggerated delivery combined with his length, the Yukon shooting guard can look a little awkward when he is releasing his shot.

However, Price has proven to be deceptively accurate with his perimeter game for the Millers this year. This was evident throughout the Bishop McGuinness tournament in which he was named to the All-Tournament team.

“I just try to score and stuff,” Price said. “My teammates helped me out a lot. I just tried to score a lot.”

In Yukon’s final game Saturday, Price posted 26 points. That included knocking down three treys in the victory.

“When he’s aggressive on offense, he’s a load to handle because he’s a good sized guard, but he’s also not a thin guard,” Yukon coach Kevin Ritter said. “So people have trouble containing him. As long as we get him to be aggressive and not wanting to shoot just set shot threes all the time, he’s a tough load on offense, so when he does that for us, he makes us a lot better.”

Being able to shoot has never been a problem for Price, according to Ritter. But he has had to learn to score in a variety of ways. That means using his size to his advantage.

“It’s taken a while. He came up as a freshman and played JV a lot. He’s grown. I bet he’s grown three to four inches since eighth, ninth grade year,” Ritter said. “He was a little guy and he wanted to stay outside and shoot all the time. Now that he’s grown into a man, he’s learning to use some of that physical nature. Once he attacks the basket, it just takes a while, but once he sees it go through the hole when it attacks the basket, that helps kids immensely on understanding what we’re trying to say. He’s done it a couple games and that’s made a big difference for us.”

For Price, coming into this season, he wanted to also focus on other parts of his game. Not just being a scorer.

“It’s a big season. I’m just trying to step up and play my part,” Price said. “I need to be scoring a lot, but I need to try to become more of a leader. I just need to be more vocal and stuff on the court.”

Despite the 3-7 start to the season, Price believes his squad can improve and be a dangerous team by the end of the season.

“If we play like how we should, then we can be really good,” Price said. “We just got to play all together and stuff and play as a team. I just got to be a team leader and just play as a team with my teammates.”