Myers Elementary’s Loud is honored

Jenny Loud, a first-grade teacher, is Myers Elementary’s 2017-18 teacher of the year.

Loud has been teaching at Myers for six years.

She is an early childhood education graduate of Oklahoma State University.

Loud said she loves coming to work knowing that her first-grade team is there to encourage and support her.

“Teamwork is what makes Myers an exceptional workplace. All of our staff work together to help students feel welcomed, safe and loved. That is what I believe is the foundation for student success. They need to feel and know that they belong and are appreciated,” Loud said.

Loud said she feels loved by her school family and is overwhelmed to have been chosen for the award.

Emily Burris, who served as Loud’s student-teacher, said she feels lucky have worked with Loud.

Burris now is a teacher at the school.

“I learn from Jenny every day, but the thing I admire most is her love for her students. She builds a great relationship with each of them and encourages them in everything they do,” Burris said.

Loud is a member of Myers’ reading committee, serves as a mentor teacher, represents the school at YPEA meetings and has hosted three student-teachers while at the school.

“I enjoy having the opportunity to host student-teachers in my classroom because it opens my eyes to things I can improve upon and encourages me to stay innovative with ideas to promote student success. I tell my first-graders that teaching others is a great way to learn and grow and that is exactly what I feel I am doing by being a cooperating teacher,” Loud said.

Loud lives in Yukon with her husband and two children.

She said Yukon is a great community that supports teachers, and is excited to watch her children grow up and learn in the Yukon school system.