Successful journey: Yukon grad, DeMarcus Owens, finds home at New Mexico State

Throughout his life, DeMarcus Owens has had to move from city to city and from state to state, but the Yukon 2015 graduate has never let that stop him from accomplishing his goals.

Owens just completed his junior football season at New Mexico State University, where he helped lead the Aggies to a 26-20 win over Utah State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Ariz. Owens also was a key component in the Aggies’ 7-6 record.

“It was exciting,” Owens said. “The experience was amazing. The whole bowl experience from the time we got there was incredible. We had a good team this year. We had our ups and downs but we never lost focus and we learned from every experience. We just expected to win every time we took the field.”

The 5-foot-10, 191 pound defensive back started 11 games at cornerback for New Mexico State and would have started all 13 except for a hamstring injury to open the season.

Owens recorded 50 tackles and two interceptions this season, including four tackles in the bowl game.

As a sophomore, Owens played in all 12 games for the Aggies and started 10. The cornerback finished the season with 34 tackles and two interceptions.

As a true freshman in 2015, Owens played all 12 games, starting three. He recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions and one sack.

The bowl victory over Utah State was the school’s first bowl game appearance in six years.

“It’s a great feeling to change some of the history we have had here,” Owens said. “When we were freshmen, my class said we were going to change things in this program and we have done that.”

Owens will finish his collegiate football career next season, and it will be the first time he has been at the same place and playing for the same program for more than three seasons.

EARLY YEARS

Owens was born in McKinney, Texas, but his family lived in Denton, which is about 30 minutes north of McKinney.

Just before he began elementary school, Owens and his family moved to Keller, Texas.

Keller is a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth where Owens’ family lived until he was in third grade. As a third-grader, his family moved to Arizona and that is where he began playing football.

Owens was in Arizona until eighth grade.

They picked up and moved to Yukon. Immediately, Owens became a fixture for the Millers. He played football for the Millers in eighth and ninth grade, and was expected to be a big piece of the puzzle as a sophomore, but his family moved to another state.

This time, it was back to his original home in Denton.

Owens enrolled in John H. Guyer High School and he went on to help lead Denton-Guyer to two-consecutive state championships as a sophomore and junior.

It took Owens almost the entire season as a sophomore to convince his coaches at Denton-Guyer to put him on the field. He started the season on the junior varsity.

Owens was so impressive on the junior varsity team, he was moved up to varsity toward the end of the regular season. He got his first chance to start in the state semifinals and he never let that spot go. He was instrumental in helping his team win its next two games to capture the state title.

Going into his junior season, Denton-Guyer had a lot of expectations coming off the state championship but it didn’t start out the way everyone had hoped.

Owens was dealing with a nagging injury that kept him sidelined for the first five games and the team was dealing with the death of a teammate.

However, Owens came back from his injury and the team rallied and went on to win another state title.

As he was preparing for his senior year, Owens was informed that he was going to have to move again. Owens said he was crushed at first because he was starting to draw some serious interest from several colleges and he didn’t want to leave his teammates and friends in Denton.

“I didn’t want to leave because all of my best friends were in Denton and I loved playing with my teammates,” Owens said.

Nevertheless, his family was on the move again, which meant he was as well. This time, it was back to Yukon. When he arrived at Yukon, he immediately began to connect with assistant football coach Jamie Thompson.

“Coach Thompson was amazing,” Owens said. “I still talk to him every now and then. He helped me so much and really helped me feel at home back in Yukon.”

Owens had a solid season for the Millers as a senior.

GETTING READY

As he prepares to go into his training mode for his senior season, Owens said he hopes to improve several aspects of his game.

“I just want to improve in every aspect of the game,” Owens said. “I need to get a lot better with film study and to be more in control when I am playing.”

Owens said he hopes to have a chance to play in the National Football League.

“I definitely hope I have the chance to play in the NFL,” Owens said. “I am going to work as a hard as I can and I hope I get that chance.”

Off the field, Owens has signed up for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and said he is looking forward to being a mentor.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do,” Owens said. “I’m really looking forward to that experience.”

He is majoring in business marketing and will do a marketing internship in the spring semester.

“I think I’ll have a good idea of what I want to do after my football career is over after this internship,” Owens said. “I’m excited to get it started.”

While it’s not ideal to have to move around as much as Owens did as he was growing up, he said it has helped him become the person he is today and he is thankful for the blessing he has received.

“I have a lot to be thankful for,” Owens said. “God has blessed me with so much.”