Obituary: Peggy Joe (Baker) Willis

Peggy Joe (Baker) Willis went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2017 while surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Peggy was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on June 12, 1944 to the late Dale Parsons Baker and Lucy Mae (Armstrong) Mathews.

Peggy was a hairdresser by trade but her passion was her family that she loved greatly. She loved her family and her dogs and enjoyed spending time with them. Her family could always count on her for being there for them in times of trouble or fun. She will be remembered as fun loving, caring and bold and will live in our hearts forever.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by grandpa, John Reed Armstrong; grandma, Goldie Mae Burkholder; stepfather, Charles Cecil Matthews and son-in-law, Ernest “Ernie” Smith.

Peggy is survived by her husband Howard (Bo) Willis; daughter, Sherri Stoneking and husband Kevin; son, Howard Willis, Jr. and wife Lisa; daughter, Deana Delk and husband Steve; grandsons, Casey, Adam and Micah Yokley; granddaughters, Alexyss Smith and Meagan Willis; great grandson, Taylor Wiggs and great granddaughters, Laycee Meeks, Margaret Yokley and London Wiggs.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon, OK, with interment to follow at the Yukon Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.