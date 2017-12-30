Year in review sports: Vernon Turner, new football coach headline 2017

As 2018 ferociously approaches, we take a look back at 2017 and all of the Yukon area sports highlights from the year.

Here is the Yukon Review’s list of the top 10 2017 Yukon sports highlights:

Records broken in Yukon track

Yukon 2017 seniors Vernon Turner and Mariah Waibel had big years for the Yukon track team last spring. Turner won the 6A state championship in the high jump for the third-straight year in May at the 6A track and field state championships at Miller Stadium. He also broke the high school high jump national record with a jump of 7-feet 6-inches at the Miller Classic earlier in the season.

Waibel had a stellar year for the track team as well. The Yukon 2017 graduate broke the Yukon High School record in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles race at the 6A state track meet in May.

New era for Yukon football

After two disappointing seasons in 2015 and 2016, the Yukon football program made a change at head coach and hired Jeremy Reed in January to come in and turn the program around. Reed changed the culture of the program and started building the players’ mindsets in a positive way. Reed led the Millers to four wins in 2017, which is twice as many victories that Yukon had in the previous two seasons combined.

Following their turn-a-round season, the Millers had 11 players selected to the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference team. The players selected are Jacob Moore, Perry Olsen, Parker Kenley, Jamar Smith, Caleb Hernandez, Dillon Andraszek, Eddie Jackson, Blaine Roark, Jalen Barnes, Carvell McKinley and Denver Patterson.

To cap off 2017, Perry Olsen signed a letter of intent in December with the Naval Academy to play football.

Heartwarming moment on Senior Night

On Yukon football’s Senior Night in November, senior Parker Kenley was surprised by his brother, Caleb, who came to watch Parker play in his final high school football game. It was the first time Caleb had been able to watch his brother play high school football because he is in the military and has been stationed overseas and in other parts of the country.

Southwest Covenant hosts first-ever postseason game

The Southwest Covenant football team hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history in November and they won the game over Sharon-Mutual to advance to the quarterfinals. The Patriots finished with a 9-3 mark on the season.

Turnover at the Yukon basketball coach positions

In May, not one but both head basketball coaches at Yukon High School vacated their positions. Boys coach Scott Raper left the Millers to go coach at Bishop McGuinness and girls coach Eric Sailer departed Yukon to go coach the Bethany girls.

Shortly following the departures, Yukon hired Kevin Ritter to be the next Miller boys basketball coach and Roy Wyckoff to be the girls coach. The Yukon girls are off to a hot start under Wyckoff. They won the Tahlequah tournament in December and have a 5-2 record.

Yukon softball has stellar season

The Yukon softball team didn’t lose a game until midway early October after opening the season in late August. The Miller girls won their district championship and regional championship. Yukon advanced to the state tournament before falling to Stillwater in the opening round.

Yukon softball had three players named All-State. Chyenne Factor, Aleyah Holman and Breley Webb were all named to the All-State roster. Factor was also named the district player of the year.

Factor signed her letter of intent to play softball at Oklahoma State University in November.

Miller baseball makes semifinal run

The Yukon baseball team started the season out with a young group of players and not many picked them to have a successful season. However, the Millers surprised people and hosted a regional, won the regional championship and made a run to the semifinals of the state tournament.

Yukon 2017 senior Cross Factor was named to the All-State team following the season. Factor, who is playing his freshman season at Cowley County College, also signed to go and play at Oklahoma State University next year.

Yukon wrestling trio places at state

The Yukon wrestling team advanced six grapplers to the state tournament and three of those wrestlers placed in their specific weight classes. Chase Vincent took second-place in his weight division and Jaxen Gilmore and Braden Fowler finished third in their weight classes.

The other three Miller wrestlers that advanced to the state tournament were Studd Morris, Noah Hanscom and Baywiin Hollinshead.

Yukon cross country boys head back to state

The Yukon boys cross country team advanced to the state cross country meet after their performance at the regional meet. It was the 11th straight year the Miller boys have advanced to the state meet.

Yukon cheer and pom impress in 2017

It was a solid year for the Yukon High School cheer and pom squads. Five Yukon pom girls earned All-American status after their performances at the University of Oklahoma Pom Camp in the summer. Two Yukon pom girls were named All-State and one Yukon cheerleader was named All-State.

The Yukon pom girls that were named All-Americans following the OU camp were Kamryn Karn, August Bell, Ashlyn Creach, Addison Meziere and Cassidy Lee. The two Yukon pom girls named All-State were Peyton Kuykendall and Karmyn Karn and the Yukon cheerleader named All-State was Julia McGuire.