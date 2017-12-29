Search nets 5 pounds of pot, four arrests

Yukon police seized more than five pounds of suspected marijuana and arrested four people after serving a search warrant early Friday.

According to a news release from the Yukon Police Department, officers served a search warrant around 6:05 a.m. Friday at 909 Cedar Ave.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation that began several weeks earlier.

During Friday’s search, police found about 5.2 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Robert Wayne Smith, 51; his son, Zachary Smith, 22, who both live at the home.

Also arrested were Jimmy Cody, 58, and Denise Chapman, 54, both of Yukon. Authorities say they were inside the house when the search warrant was served.

The Smiths were arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They remained in jail late Friday afternoon.

Cody and Chapman were arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were released Friday without posting bond.