What can Brown do for you? Mustang’s Mia Brown leads the Lady Broncos in senior season

By Michael Kinney

Mia Brown just stood there listening. The Mustang senior had just helped her Broncos roll over Southmoore and was listening to a college coach who drove down to watch Brown play.

For nearly 20 minutes the visiting coach flattered and praised Brown. It is something she is learning to deal with as she has emerged as one of the top point guards in the state.

“It’s perfect,” Brown said. “It makes me feel good, like I know I’m doing my part. Doing what I need to do to get those colleges to talk to me. It just feels good.”

Coming into this season, Brown was already seen as a prized recruit. But in the Lady Broncos first seven games of the season, she is showing why she is a special player. And none of has to do with numbers.

“I knew I would start to get noticed more,” Brown said. “Being the leader, leading the team, doing what a point guard needs to do.”

Brown wants to continue her basketball career at the next level. It’s a career that spans back 12 years to when she was in elementary school. She says she has learned to love everything about the game.

“Just basketball life,” Brown said. “That’s all I know. I just love all of it.”

Mustang is off to a 6-1 record and ranked No. 4 in Class 6A. They have become one of the surprise teams of the early part of the season.

But Brown says the Bronco ladies can be the last team standing when it’s all said and done.

“I think so far we have started off pretty well,” Brown said. “I hope we continue to do that. We can win a championship. We just need to keep playing as a team. Limit turnovers and play team ball.”

A lot of that will depend on Brown and her ability to lead the team.

“I need to play to my full potential,” Brown said. “Don’t let anything get to me or get distracted.

Mustang’s success has been due to a complete team effort.

But head coach Kevin Korstjens has relied on Brown to orchestrate Mustang on both ends of the court and she has delivered.

“She sets the tempo. We want to push it up and put pressure on them all the time. She is so gifted and so quick. We want her to use that ability to put pressure on teams all the time. Because not everybody has a kid that can go that fast. We’re fortunate to have her. I think we play better when we play at that pace.”

Brown and the Lady Broncos get back to work next week when they travel to the Skiatook Tournament. It starts Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 6.