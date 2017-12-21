Gilmore stays close to home with OCU signing

Yukon wrestler Jaxen Gilmore has elected to stay close to home with his signing with Oklahoma City University Monday at Yukon High School.

The Miller senior will wrestle at Oklahoma City University and plans to join the university’s nursing program.

Gilmore said he is excited to go wrestle at Oklahoma City.

“OCU is a good fit for me,” Gilmore said. “I really like the coaches and the team.”

Gilmore will not be the lone Miller attending OCU. Yukon High School 2017 graduate Chase Vincent is in his freshman year at Oklahoma City University and is a part of the wrestling team.

Vincent was a three-time state placer for Yukon. Gilmore said Vincent aided in his recruitment to OCU.

“Chase (Vincent) is there and he likes it, so it’ll be good to be with him again,” Gilmore said. “When I went and visited, Chase told me he thought it would be a good fit for me. He really likes it and he and I are a lot alike, so I am confident that I will like it as well.”

Gilmore said having the university be so close to home played a role in him choosing Oklahoma City.

“It’s close to my family and friends,” Gilmore said. “They can come and watch me really easily rather than having to get a plane and fly to come watch me. That was important to me.”

One of the other pros that Oklahoma City University had its favor when Gilmore was deciding where he wanted to wrestle in college was the nursing program at OCU.

Gilmore’s mother, Miccah, is a nurse and Gilmore plans on being a nurse once he is done with school.

“It’s the top nursing program in the state,” Gilmore said. “It’s an expensive school and it is the top of the line when it comes to their nursing program. Their training they put you through is really good. They are very welcoming and they have smaller classes. A lot of the bigger universities have hundreds of students in one class and you don’t have that at OCU.”

Gilmore said he is planning on wrestling at 149 pounds in college.

The senior grappler won the 6A state championship as a sophomore and was a state placer as a junior last year. Gilmore will try to close out his high school career with another state title in February.

Gilmore and the Millers will return to action after the winter break at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 with a home dual against Edmond North.