Southwest Covenant works to help students after recent grads die in crash

Officials with Southwest Covenant say they are doing everything they can to help their students deal with the deaths of two former classmates.

Sean Tucker and Luke Ross, both 19, died Friday after their 2003 Ford Ranger pickup was slammed into at about 11:03 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 150th Street and Mustang Road.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the pair were stopped at the stop sign when a driver in a 2017 Mercedes CLS 63 crashed into the rear of their pickup.

Both vehicles burst into flame.

Master Sgt. Gary Knight, a spokesman for the police department, said the driver of the second vehicle, who has not been identified, was driving at “an extreme high rate of speed” at the time of the accident.

Tucker and Ross both died at the scene.

The second driver was taken to OU Medical Center, where he was in the intensive care unit.

Knight said he is expected to survive.

Knight said the driver showed signs of impairment. Blood was drawn for testing.

An investigation into the accident is continuing.

No charges have been filed.

Tucker and Ross were 2017 graduates of Southwest Covenant, a private Christian school in Yukon.

Tucker was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma. Ross was a freshman at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

They were home for Christmas break.

Steve Lessman, head master at Southwest Covenant Schools, said the pair had attended the school’s basketball game Friday night.

“We all got to see them,” Lessman said.

Both men were previous athletes for the Patriots, having played basketball and running track.

“They were great young men and they impacted every other student. We are a small school, so we’re like a tight-knit family. They had a great impact on everyone who knew them,” Lessman said.

He said his staff learned of the tragedy on Saturday and opened their facilities for students and families to come in to talk and console one another.

Monday, the school also brought in counselors and youth pastors from throughout the community to be available for anyone who needed to talk.

“We are trying to make sure they have what they need,” Lessman said.

Services for the pair will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Covenant Community Church.